Aamir Khan's Dangal may easily scale new records beyond Rs 2,000-crore box office collection mark. Here's why

Amid reports that Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has not yet crossed the Rs 2,000 crore collection mark, here comes another breather for the Indian movie in China.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Dangal's screening licence in China has been extended till August first week.

For the second time, Dangal's China licence has been extended in the last one month. In June , the movie's licence was extended till July 4 2017. Dangal released in China on 9,000 screens on May 5, 2017.



. @aamir_khan 's #Dangal theaterical screening license in #China is extended for the 2nd time.. Will run till Aug 1st week.. â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 4, 2017

China gives licence to foreign movies to be screened for one month. China allows 34 foreign movies including 4 Indian movies, to be released in an year.

This year, three more Indian movies are set to be screened in China including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Salman Khan's Tubelight. The name of one more more movie is yet to be decided.

Dangal has collected Rs 1864 crore in worldwide collections and is rapidly moving close to the Rs 2,000-crore collection mark.

It earned around Rs 511 crore in India. Aamir Khan's PK earned around Rs 350 crore on the Indian box office.

In April, Aamir and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote the film, which officially opened this year's edition of the Beijing International Film Festival.

In China, which has nearly 40,000 screens, Dangal released as Shuai Jiao Baba, which means "Let's Wrestle, Dad".

The movie is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers -- a story which resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release.