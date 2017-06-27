Aamir Khan's Dangal earns Rs 2,000 crore at box office as film's magic run continues in China

Aamir Khan's Dangal has done which no other Indian movie, including Baahubali 2, could do before - it has earned Rs 2000 crore at the worldwide box office. The film's spectacular performance in China, where it has earned more than double of what it earned back home in India, has helped the movie touch the Rs 2000 crore box office milestone. The film has had a magical run in China earning well over Rs 1,000 crore.

Dangal earned Rs 2.5 crore on Monday to touch the Rs 2,000 crore mark in worldwide collections, according to Forbes. The film released in China on May 5 in total 9,000 screens, but the movie's strong performance surprised everybody, including trade experts and makers of the film. Due to the film's craze, Chinese authorities even extended its number of screening days in the country.



Dangal charms China

Not just that, the film even found a special mention in an interaction between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi recently. Xi expressed his wish that more such films released in China in future. Aamir Khan has a strong following in China. 3 Idiots had also done well, but the Chinese audience's overwhelming response to Dangal has been unprecedented and a complete surprise.

The film has been able to evoke a sense of parenthood and sacrifice common in Chinese society. China has seen many top athletes, and the journey - much like that of the Phogat sisters in Khan's movie - begins early in their lives. In fact, China is known to push its children to the extremes when it comes to sports.



Dangal vs Baahubali 2



But coming back to the film's stellar show at the box office, Amir Khan has left SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 way behind with the Prabhas-starrer at around Rs 1,700 crore in worldwide box office collections. Baahubali 2 will release in China in September. The film, however, is not releasing in as many theatres as Aamir Khan's Dangal. It will release in 4000 screens. Baahubali: The Beginning had released in 6000 screens in China, but was unsuccessful in drawing the Chinese audience.

The number of screens could be a disadvantage for Baahubali 2 in its race with Dangal to become the highest earning Indian film. The producers of the film would be hoping that Baahubali's story and special effects captivates the Chinese audience.