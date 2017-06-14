Why Baahubali 2 is the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is still going strong at the box office, thanks to the wide acceptance it has received from the Hindi audience. Its worldwide earnings stand at Rs 1,676 crore. The movie's Hindi version collected Rs 2 crore approximately in the seventh week till Tuesday (June 13, 2017).

The movie looks far from the Rs 2,000 crore collections mark, which Aamir Khan's Dangal is fast approaching. Dangal has collected 1947.34 crore worldwide, thanks to its earnings in China.



In early weeks, Baahubali 2 smashed all box office records of Indian films and now in its seventh week, the movie collections are in the league of Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raja Hindustani and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham earnings for the comparable period in the Hindi market. In fact, no film in this decade was even close to Rs 2 crore net earnings during its seventh week.

We look at why Baahubali 2 has been such a grand success.



Hindi audience



The movie's collections in Hindi language stand at Rs 507.32 crore, a first for any Indian movie.

The Telugu movie's Hindi version was welcomed by the audience which for long has enjoyed the movies of super stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others.

Impressed by the movie, actor Salman Khan even said that the Hindi audiences were very accepting, even though they were not familiar with actors from south India.

"The most amazing thing about Baahubali's success is that the Hindi audiences are so accepting. They have made a Telugu film so large, even though they do not know South heroes apart from three or four of them," the Bollywood actor said.

Special effects

The storyline might not be real, but SS Rajamouli and his team ensured that every single scene thrilled the audience. The movie shot at a budget of Rs 250 crore was nothing less than some of the Hollywood epics.

Content is the king



The movie has a tight and intriguing storyline. Though the ending is not a mystery, the interesting manner in which the story unfolds makes it worth a watch. The tight storyline compels one to admit that it's one of the greatest films ever made in India. Appreciating the content of the movie, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet: Eyeing holidays/festivals to boost BO prospects has become a norm, but remember that Baahubali 2 was a non-holiday, non-festival release.

Mystery quotient



Why Katappa killed Baahubali was the suspense which audience were waiting to unfold for almost two years. The audience also took to theatres expecting that the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning would be far more entertaining than the original and Rajamouli did not disappoint them.

Baahubali 2 is its own competitor



The movie, the most expensive Indian film ever, was made and shot at a grand scale. Huge sets, thousands of workers toiling hard, and outstanding acting done by its lead characters set the movie apart from the regular ones. It was its own competitor as it could only be compared to its sequel. Also, it faced no major Bollywood or movies in other Indian languages when it opened in theatres on April 28, 2017. This also worked in the movie's favour.