Fans say Tubelight will cross Baahubali 2's collection? Here's what Salman Khan thinks

Actor Salman Khan is all set to entertain movie goers with his new film Tubelight which releases this Eid.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight revolves around the 1962 Indo China war.

The movie also showcases the brotherly relationship Salman shares with his brother Sohail and how he gets his soldier brother back home.

The movie which is adapted from the Hollywood movie Little Boy is expected to earn crores on the box office.

The Bollywood star's fans on the social media are speculating that the movie will cross SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 collections but the actor thinks otherwise.

"I doubt that Tubelight will break Baahubali 2's record because the latter is one of the most freakish films that has been made. Hindi film-goers lapped up the film despite watching a dubbed version of it. It is because of the Hindi cine-goers that they have got these numbers. But as long as nobody loses money, I am fine. I don't feel the pressure," the actor was quoted in an interview to FirstPost.

Director Kabir Khan and Salman are teaming up for the third time after EK Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The trailer of the movie is already out and has been viewed over 2 crore times on YouTube.