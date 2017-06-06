Will Dangal's China collections match Baahubali 2's worldwide earnings? Aamir Khan's film nears Rs 2,000 crore

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is a masterpiece of art and deft storytelling. A sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, the Prabhas-starrer was a massive hit at the box office worldwide earning more than Rs 1,000 crore within 30 days of its release.

The movie released worldwide on April 28, 2017. Such a record from an Indian movie is stupendous! But then records are meant to be broken and Baahubali 2 is no exception. Aamir Khan's Dangal has done the unimaginable and crossed Rs 1,000 crore collection mark, that too only from the China box office.

It has earned Rs 1,869 crore worldwide and is fast heading towards the Rs 2000-crore mark, a first for any Indian movie. Aamir Khan could not have asked for more from the movie which did really well in India and also shined at the Chinese and Taiwanese box office.

Dangal's journey at the box office

The movie released on December 21, 2016 in the US . On December 23, it opened worldwide (including India) on around 5300 screens. It collected around Rs 511 crore worldwide. On May 5, the movie released in China and earned Rs 1,097 crore till (June 5) in 30 days.

Dangal was screened at the 7th Beijing International Film Festival in the non-competing panorama section in April 2017 as Shuaijiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Father!) and received a standing ovation. It was the first Indian film to be screened in the festival.

Baahubali 2 vs Dangal - The China Battle

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 collections (Rs 1661 crore) are far behind Dangal worldwide earnings (Rs 1,869 crore). Dangal is definitely emerging as a winner in the race for Rs 2000 crore mark. Chinese authorities have also extended its licence for another 30 days till July 4. Baahubali 2 will release in China in July but by that time, Dangal will probably cross the Rs 2000-crore mark.



Baahubali: The Beginning earned a meagre Rs 7 crore on China box office.

With Dangal now earning Rs 1,000 crore in a little over 30 days in China, can it do the unthinkable and reach Rs 2000 crore in another 30 days? This may sound like an exaggeration, but we have reasons to believe that the film will continue its strong show.



The movie has left behind Universal's xXx: Return of Xander Cage ($164 million), and Legendary/Warner Bros' Kong: Skull Island ($168.2 million) within 32 days of its release earning $169.2 million on the China box office.

'Dangal' Outmuscles 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' and 'Kong: Skull Island' In China.. https://t.co/lNofX95dDT By @grovesdj â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2017

The movie earned $12.6 million during its opening weekend in China. After 10 days, the earnings rose to $60.7 million and by day 17 they nearly doubled to $112.6 million. The film has resonated with the Chinese audience as many in China see the movie as a triumph for female empowerment. On Douban, a Chinese social networking service website, the movie has received 9.2 rating and has received over 2.75 lakh reviews.

The movie under the banner of Aamir Khan productions is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

