Baahubali 2 in news again, to open Moscow International Film Festival

After breaking all records on the Indian box office (Rs 508 crore net), Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has become the opening movie at Russia's Moscow International Film Festival.

Director SS Rajamouli flew to Russia to attend the event. In Russia, audience demanded extension of shows of the movie. The movie has become the first Indian masterpiece to gain such popularity in a short span of time on the global stage. The movie is the first one to cross the Rs 1690-crore mark worldwide in a short span of eight weeks.

Very excited to be in Russia for Moscow international film festival. Proud that #Baahubali2 is selected as the opening film. â rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 22, 2017

It is yet to enter China where Aamir Khan's Dangal has seen record collections and surpassed Baahubali 2's worldwide collections.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which was released on April 28 has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie was made at a budget of Rs 250 crore.

The magnum opus released on 9000 screens worldwide on 28th April. On its first day, the movie broke all records after it earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

The movie surpassed the opening day collections of Salman Khan starrer Sultan and Aamir Khan's Dangal with Rs 105.53 crore and Rs 107.01 crore, respectively in its first day business.

Baahubali 2 was the first Telugu film to be released in 4K High Definition format.

The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, was released on 10 July 2015 and earned over Rs 650 crore worldwide.

The movie earned Rs 500 crore before its release. It released in three languages, including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions released the Hindi version of the movie.

