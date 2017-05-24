Baahubali 2 vs Dangal: Aamir Khan's film inches closer with Rs 1,546 cr to Prabhas-starrer's Rs 1,577 cr at box office

If Baahubali 2 manages to replicate the success of Aamir Khan's Dangal in Chinese theatres, the film could easily cross the Rs 2000 crore mark. But if the Prabhas-starrer, which has so far amassed over Rs 1,500 crore, follows the performance of Baahubali 1, which made just $ 7 million in 2015, SS Rajamouli's film may find it tough to touch the Rs 2000 crore. Unless, the film continues to earn big in India for another month.

Dangal, meanwhile, has been a huge success in China, raking in over Rs 700 crore already. Disney and Marvel's 'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2' and Sony's thriller 'Life', which are currently playing in Chinese cinemas, are trailing Dangal. Chinese audience have given a thumbs up to the film based on Indian women wrestlers. The film has gone on to become the highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in China.



Baahubali 2 producers would be hoping to tap on the renewed interest of the Chinese audience in Indian films and release it soon. "With Baahubali 2: The Conclusion we are now at $220 million worldwide, without China. Our target now is for China to give us the biggest lifetime score of all time for an Indian movie," , Francois da Silva who presides over international sales for Arka Mediaworks (Baahubali producers) told Variety.

Both Dangal and Baahubali 2 have already crossed Rs 1,500 crore at the box office and are at loggerheads to emerge as the biggest earner of all time in Indian cinema. Dangal has earned Rs 775.93 crore from Dangal alone. Amir Khan's film, so far, with Rs 1,546 is just few crores away from matching Baahubali 2 which stands at Rs 1,577 crore.

Hindi-dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has crossed the 480 crore mark at the box-office and is expected to cross Rs 500 crore mark in its fifth week. With this, Baahubali 2 has minted Rs 1565 crore worldwide.

In India, Baahubali 2 has become the highest grossing film in all languages. After looking at its fourth week collection, we can expect that the movie will go strong on its fifth week too. Even in its fourth week, the film is continuing its dominance at the ticket windows. The magnum opus released in 9000 screens worldwide on 28th April. On its first day, the movie broke all records after it earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide.



