Baahubali 2: Why Katappa killed Baahubali, mystery unfolds today

Movie lovers are set to get an answer to the question that has been reverberating in their minds for almost two years now: Why Katappa killed Baahubali ?

ALSO READ: Box office business: 5 films that entered the 100 crore club in 2016





Baahubali 2: The Conclusion opens on more than 9,000 screens worldwide today.

The weekend shows are almost sold out, according to media reports. Trade pundits expect the epic movie to earn Rs 1,000 crore on the boxoffice.

Baahubali 2 will be the first Telugu film to be released in 4K High Definition format.

The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, was released on 10 July 2015 and earned over Rs 650 crore worldwide.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Anushka and Nasser.

The movie has already earned Rs 500 crore before its release. It will release in three languages, including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on the release of Baahubali 2 on April 27.

Dear Boxoffice... Get ready for the Typhoon on Friday... #Baahubali2#Baahubali2Mania â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Baahubali film makers called off the premiere which was to be held on Thursday evening as a mark of respect for Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna who died yesterday.