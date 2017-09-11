Box Office Collection: Another disappointing weekend for Bollywood, as Poster Boys, Daddy both earn only Rs 4 cr each

On September 8, the Deol-brothers starrer, Poster Boys, released with Arjun Rampal's Arun Gawli biopic, Daddy. Both the movies did not perform well on its opening day, marking yet another disappointing weekend for Bollywood. On the second day, both the movies saw significant growth in terms of numbers. However, Poster Boys, only managed to make Rs 2.40 crore while Daddy collected Rs 2 crore.

Though both the films started on a slow note, Poster Boys performed better on the second day. Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut in Bollywood managed to stay a little ahead of Daddy by earning Rs 4.15 crore in two days. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh reported the collection:



#PosterBoys shows an upward trend on Day 2... Witnesses 37.14% growth... Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr. Total: â¹ 4.15 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2017

The movie, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its first day while Daddy collected Rs 1.25 crore. After the second day, Daddy's collection roughly closed at Rs 4 crore.

Poster Boys is a remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz. The story is a hilarious take on how the lives of three men - Jagaavar Chaudhry (Sunny), Vinay Sharma (Bobby) and Arjun Singh (Shreyas) - take an unpleasant turn after they accidentally feature on a vasectomy advertisement.

Daddy, on the other hand, is the life story of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who started out as a milkman in Mumbai but eventually became the 'daddy' of the underworld. Arjun Rampal's portrayal of Arun Gawli has earned him great appreciation from the audience. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Daddy also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Farhan Akhtar in important roles.

Also watch:

