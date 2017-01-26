Burj Khalifa lights up with tri-colour to celebrate India's Republic Day

Burj Khalifa, the worlds tallest building, was lit up in tri-colours - saffron, white and green - to celebrate Indias 68th Republic Day, showcasing strong cultural and trade bond between India and the UAE.

The LED shows were held thrice and will be repeated tomorrow along with complimenting Dubai Fountain shows.

"The visual expression of the tri-colors underlined the solidarity of the UAE and its people with India, with which the nation shares strong cultural and trade ties," said Dubai-based real estate company, Emaar, in a statement.

The iconic building in Dubai, which stands at 823 metres, was named in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

The grand public display of India-UAE close relations at Burj Khalifa was viewed by huge population of various nationalities present in Dubai and around the world through social networks and conventional media.