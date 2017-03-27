WATCH: Cafe Coffee Day staff slaps customer for finding cockroaches in their fridge

A Cafe Coffee Day staff was caught on video while allegedly slapping a customer for video-recording cockroaches he found in the store's refrigerator. The incident happened at the Cafe Coffee Day outlet located at Hawamahal, Jaipur.

In the video which is doing the rounds on social media, the customer Arpan Verma found cockroaches in the refrigerated counter where food items are kept. After finding out that the refrigerator is infested with bugs, Verma complained to the staff and asked them to refund his money.

Unperturbed by Verma's complaint, the staff went on to serve the food from the same fridge and hid the fridge's portion where cockroaches and other bugs were present with menu cards.

"Being at the forefront of the abuses and threats received by the employees I started recording the abysmal state of hygiene wherein the cockroaches and other bugs present in the fridge were captured in the video and also depicted the employees who did not pay any heed to the request [sic]," Arpan wrote in a post.

When he informed other customers about this, they denied accepting food kept in the contaminated fridge. This got the employees agitated and they asked him to leave, Verma wrote in the post.

Twitter user Nikhil Anand Singh, who claims to be Arpan's friend shared the video which is going viral.