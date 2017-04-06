After family pressure, Chinese man ties the knot with a robot he built

In a bizarre marriage ever, a Chinese artificial intelligence engineer has tied the knot with a robot he had made last year.

After getting exhausted by the pressure from his family to get married, 31-year-old Zheng Jiajia married Yingying, a robot spouse he had built last year.

Zheng wore a black suit to 'marry' Yingying at a ceremony attended by his mother and friends in China's eastern city of Hangzhou.

Though the wedding was not officially accepted by the authorities, the marriage ceremony resembled a typical Chinese wedding, with Yingying's head covered with a red cloth.

Zheng decided to marry the robot after failing to find a human spouse, his friend told Qianjiang Evening News.

Zheng's robot wife Yingying can only read some Chinese characters and images and speak a few words. But Zheng is keen to upgrade his 'bride' so that she is able to walk and do household chores.

According to the latest World Economic Forum report, China has world's most skewed sex ratio at birth. After the introduction of one-child policy, traditional preference for boys has encouraged sex-selective abortions that resulted in 115 boys born for every 100 girls.

Zheng, who on an artificial intelligence startup, will be carrying his 30Kg robot until he 'upgrades' his 'bride'.