Dangal challenge just got tougher for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in China. Here's why

In what may sound as a dampener for the prospects of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in China, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal's screening licence has been extended by one month in the neighbouring country.

Now, the movie will be screened till July 4, 2017 in China. China gives licence to foreign movies to be screened for one month. China allows 34 foreign movies including 4 Indian movies, to be released in an year.



This year, three more Indian movies are set to be screened in China including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Salman Khan's Tubelight. The name of one more more movie is yet to be decided.

Dangal released in China on 9,000 screens on May 5, 2017 and has earned Rs 992.05 crore on the boxoffice.

It earned around Rs 511 crore in India. Aamir Khan's PK earned around Rs 350 crore on the Indian box office.

Baahubali 2 which was released on around 9,000 screens worldwide on April 28 will open on 6,000 screens in China, most probably this month or in July.

Baahubali 2 holds many firsts when it comes to records. It is the first Indian film to make the fastest Rs 100 crore; it was the first Indian film to breach the $100 million mark and it was the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,500 crore in worldwide collections.

The movie has crossed Rs 1,600-crore mark worldwide within 33 days of its release.

Its prequel Baahubali: The Beginning did not do well on the Chinese box office. Even if Baahubali 2 does fairly well in that country, it might earn around Rs 300 crore which would make it the only Indian movie to reach the Rs 2,000-crore collections mark worldwide.

Dangal has earned over Rs 1,700 crore worldwide, thanks to its China release. It's less than Rs 300 crore short of the historic feat for any Indian movie.

But with China allowing Dangal one more month on screens, chances are strong it could become the first Indian movie to reach the Rs 2,000-crore collection mark. Also if Baahubali 2 releases in July, Dangal would run around 30 days more without its Indian competitor in the land of dragon and enjoy the last laugh in terms of worldwide collections.

So the race just got hotter for the two Indian masterpieces. Who is winning this one? Any guesses!



