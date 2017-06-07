Dangal collections: Aamir Khan movie crosses Rs 1,100-crore collection mark in China, nears Rs 1,900 crore revenue worldwide

Aamir Khan's Dangal has crossed the Rs 1,100-crore collection mark at the China box office in 33 days. With this feat, the movie is fast approaching the Rs 1,900-crore business worldwide.

The movie earned $1.17 million on June 6, 2017 and reached Rs 1106.25 crore in China till Jun6 2017, Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted.

It released on December 21, 2016 in the US. On December 23, it opened worldwide (including India) on around 5300 screens. It collected around Rs 511 crore worldwide.

The movie released in China on May 5. Dangal was screened at the 7th Beijing International Film Festival in the non-competing panorama section in April 2017 as Shuaijiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Father!) and received a standing ovation.

It was the first Indian film to be screened in the festival. The movie has left behind Universal's xXx: Return of Xander Cage ($164 million), and Legendary/Warner Bros' Kong: Skull Island ($168.2 million) within 32 days of its release earning $169.2 million on the China box office.

It is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers-a story which resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures, it stars Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, both of who go on to win medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the older selves of the sisters while Sakshi Tanwar play their mother and Aparshakti Khurana, their cousin. Dangal has also become the best performing foreign-film in China, defeating all Hollywood films of the past to earn 1 billion RMB. The good news for Team Dangal is that the licence of the movie has also been extended by one month, which means the film could end up earning more in China.

Foreign films in China get a licence to screen for limited number of days. The extension of the licence for Dangal in China makes the competition riveting.

It positions Dangal to touch the Rs 2000 cr mark before Baahubali 2, unless the earnings of the film slow down. This means that despite Baahubali 2 reaching the Rs 1,500 crore mark first, the film may not be the first film to touch Rs 2,000 crore at the box office.