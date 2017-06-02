Dangal vs Baahubali 2: The race to Rs 2,000 crore at box office is getting tighter

The box office battle between Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion refuses to die as both films continue to break old records and set new milestones. Dangal has earned Rs 1800 crore at box office worldwide and crossed the Rs 1,000 crore in China alone. Baahubali 2, meanwhile, continues its strong performance in India with the film's Hindi-version earning Rs 500 cr at the box office. But, the final bout will take place at the 6000 theatres in China, when Baahubali 2 releases later this month or in July.



The stunning performance of Aamir Khan's Dangal in China has triggered a fight between the two greatest Indian films of all time that no one saw coming. Months after its release, Dangal was forgotten before reports of its success in China started emerging. Until then, the entire focus was on Baahubali 2 which broke multiple records at the box office in the first week of its release. But with Dangal enjoying an unimaginable success in Chinese theatres, the race between the two films has got tighter.

#Dangal achieves the UNIMAGINABLE... All set to cross ? 1000 cr in China... An UNPARALLELED and UNPRECEDENTED achievement [Indian films]... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 1, 2017

Dangal has also become the best performing foreign-film in China, defeating all Hollywood films of the past to earn 1 billion RMB. The good news for Team Dangal is that the licence of the movie has also been extended, which means the film could end up earning more in China. Foreign films in China get a licence to screen for limited number of days.



The extension of the licence for Dangal in China makes the competition riveting. It positions Dangal to touch the Rs 2000 cr mark before Baahubali 2, unless the earnings of the film slow down. This means that despite Baahubali 2 reaching the Rs 1,500 crore mark first, the film may not be the first film to touch Rs 2,000 crore at the box office.

Having said that, Baahubali 2 could still end as the highest earning film of all time if it matches Dangal's performance in China. But if it repeats the performance of Baahubali: The Beginning, which did not do too well in China, it could end up in second place in highest-earning Indian films' list. But speculations can be wrong, so let's wait and watch if the Prabhas-starrer can enamor the Chinese audience like Aamir Khan's Dangal.

