Firangi Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma's film earns Rs 6.30 crore in three days

Kapil Sharma released his second Bollywood film, Firangi, on Friday. According to a report in Times of India, the movie has managed to make Rs 6.30 crore in three days. It is a dismal performance for someone with Kapil Sharma's popularity and fanfare.

On its opening day, the film received a lukewarm response. Firangi collected Rs 2 crore across India on Friday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report Firangi's first-day collection



#Firangi takes a GOOD START in UAE-GCC... Collects *approx* AED 325,000 [â¹ 57.13 lakhs] on 62 screens on Thu. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2017

Kapil Sharma's film has worked particularly well in the UAE, where it released a day prior to its scheduled release in India.Set in British-ruled India, Firangi is a period drama which revolves around the life of Mangu (Kapil Sharma), how he gets a job under a British officer and how it affects his love story. Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Firangi also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Kumud Mishra and Inaamulhaq in pivotal roles.

Kapil Sharma's first film was called Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon (2015), which was a super hit. Firangi also marks Kapil Sharma's debut as a producer.

Despite Kapil Sharma's popularity among the masses, Firangi has not managed to impress the audience or the film critics. According to media reports, the inconsistent storyline fails Firangi. Its long runtime has been said to be another drawback for the film.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta called the movie only mildly-engaging but far too long in her review. Other critics such as Saibal Chatterjee from NDTV wrote, "Firangi takes painfully long to get to that point, by which time the audience that has survived the rigmarole thus far is beyond caring - is a terribly tepid affair. Neither the comic potential at the core of the film nor the energy of Kapil Sharma's antics is enough to pull it out of the irremediable mess it degenerates into."

Kapil Sharma has also been surrounded by a spate of controversies related to his work and personal life. In recent interviews, he opened up about all the controversies but what remains to be seen is whether these controversies can help his movie attract viewers.