Firangi Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma's film earns Rs 7.2 crore, witnesses a dip on Monday

Kapil Sharma's Firangi managed to earn Rs 6.30 crore in its opening weekend across India. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Firangi has earned Rs 90 lakh on Monday bringing its total collection to Rs 7.20 crore so far. Despite poor reviews from film critics, the movie hasn't fared very badly at the box office. However, there has been a dip in collections on its first Monday.



One of the reasons for its decent weekend collection is that Firangi had no competition except for Tera Intezaar which is faring rather poorly at the box office. Firangi had earned Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day but saw a growth on Saturday and Sunday. Although Kapil Sharma's first movie, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu, which was a hit, had risen expectations for his second film.

Set in British-ruled India, Firangi is a period drama that revolves around the life of Mangu (Kapil Sharma), who gets a job under a British officer and how it affects his love story. The movie is helmed by Rajiv Dhingra, it also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Kumud Mishra and Inaamulhaq in important roles. Firangi also marks Kapil Sharma's debut as a producer.

As pointed out by most of the film reviewers, a rather long runtime and an inconsistent script are only some of the drawbacks of the film.

Nevertheless, the movie's unimpressive collection might come as a surprise as Kapil Sharma has a dedicated fan following owing to his television shows, Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He is considered to be one of the best comedians in India. His popularity is not only confined to India, he is popular globally as well. Though no one can question his comic timing, his selection of script is under serious doubt.

