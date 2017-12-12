Flipkart 'New Pinch Days' sale to offer up to 80% discount on smartphones, apparels and more

Flipkart has announced its 'New Pinch Days' sale right before the year comes to an end. The sale will offer discounts up to 80 per cent on sections like fashion, smartphones, electronics, home furnishing and more. The sale will be launched on December 15 and will continue for three days till December 17.

As per the sneak peek poster released by Flipkart, buyers can avail 10 per cent instant discount on using HDFC debit and credit cards. One major section to look out for during the New Pinch Days sale will be the smartphones. The sneak peek poster has declared the discount on Samsung On NXT (64GB) as the 'Hero offer of the year', but has not disclosed the offer price.

Here are the various discounts that are being offered by Flipkart under its New Pinch Days sale across various categories.

Smartphones

In the three-day long New Pinch Days sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on recently launched Google Pixel 2 and OnePlus 5T, which will be available at Rs 39,999 or less. Moto X4 (4GB/64GB) will be available for Rs 20,999 after an off of Rs 2,000, whereas the Mi Mix 2 will be sold for Rs 32,999 after a discount of Rs 5,000. The previous flagship Samsung Galaxy S7 will be available at Rs 24,990, which is retailing now for Rs 33,490, along with an additional Rs 5,000 off on exchange.

The Honor 9i (4GB/64GB) will be sold for Rs 17,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. The Lenovo K8 Plus will retail for Rs 8,999, whereas the Oppo F3 Plus (6GB RAM) will be sold for 17,990 and an additional Rs 5,000 off on exchange.

Fashion

The sneak peek poster stated that Flipkart will offer discounts up to 50-80 per cent on men and women fashion across 21 lakh styles.

Electronics

Under the New Pinch Days sale, Flipkart will be offering discounts up to 80 per cent on mobile accessories, laptops, headphones, cameras, tablet computers, and more.

Home and Furniture

Flipkart will be offering discounts up to 80 per cent on beds and wardrobes, 70 per cent off on sofa sets and dinner sets and up to 60 per cent off on mattresses. Attractive offers are available on home furnishing items and other articles of furniture.

Appliances

Up to 80 per cent discount on television sets, and other home appliances will be offered during the New Pinch Days sale, along with no cost EMI options and exchange offers.