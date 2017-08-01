Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 leak: Get ready to fight spoilers as HBO fails to hold the door against hackers

Game of Thrones fans could be fighting spoilers this week on the internet, if reports of hackers getting access to unwritten material from the show's next episode are true.

HBO has confirmed that there has been a cyber security breach in which "proprietary information" related to its "programming" has been stolen. HBO is currently airing the seventh season of the Game of Thrones, a show which has an overwhelming fan-following worldwide. Three episodes have already been aired. The fourth episode of Game of Thrones will be aired on 6 August.

There's always great anticipation among Game of Thrones fans for what will happen next in the show. Game of Thrones fan theories, speculations are a rave on social media. Therefore, it's no surprise that the hackers who have got hold of the information about the plot of the show are proudly calling it the "greatest leak of cyber space era".

The hackers apparently sent a mail to reporters on Sunday saying: "Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What's its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones.....!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling."

Meanwhile, HBO has said it is investigating the issue, while admitting the cyber breach. "There has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us," HBO's Chief Executive, Richard Piepler said in an email statement to employees.

In its statement, the company said, "HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold." Richard further said, "The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of."

According to Entertainment Weekly, it's not just the Game of Thrones script. Hackers have also stolen 1.5 terabytes of data and, in fact, already posted online unaired episodes of HBO's other shows Ballers and Room 104.

The latest episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 get aired on Hotstar at 7:30am every Monday in India.

