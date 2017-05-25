Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer: Jon Snow warns 'The Great War is Here' as Cersei, Daenerys prepare for war

HBO has released the trailer for the new season of Game of Thrones much to the excitement of Game of Thrones fans who can't wait any longer for Season 7. The first episode of the GoT Season 7 will be aired on 16 July 2017. There are only two more seasons to go in the series. There have been reports in the past that the new season could have fewer episodes as compared to previous seasons which had 10 episodes each.



The cost of every episode in Season 7 is believed to be $10 million as compared to $6 million in season 6, according to reports in Western media. Also, top five actors have reportedly got a significant rise in pay for the remaining two seasons. While there is no confirmed figure, some media reports in the US have said the top five actors (Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) could easily be earning over $ 2 million for every single episode.



ALSO READ: Baahubali 2 vs Dangal collections: Aamir Khan movie inches closer to the Prabhas starrer's boxoffice record worldwide

This, perhaps, means the show is going to be bigger than ever before. Fans must have already seen HBO-released pics of Daenerys' fully grown up dragons. They look bigger and fiercer in the new season. The new trailer shows both Cersei and Daenerys making war strategies. Since, the show has always surprised us with its twists and turns, it remains to be seen if the two women have a showdown this season or they decide to join hands to fight the Whitewalkers.



The trailer shows all the main characters including the newly-anointed King of the North Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister in different situations. Watch the trailer below:



