Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn's movie earns Rs 126.94 crore

Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again continues its dream run at the Indian as well as overseas box office. According to reports, Golmaal Again minted Rs 10.05 crore on Wednesday taking its total collection to Rs 126.94. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report the movie's collections:



#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr, Wed 10.05 cr. Total: â¹ 126.94 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2017

#GolmaalAgain continues to collect in double digits... Week 1 should close at â¹ 135 cr [+/-]... SUPER! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2017

#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Wednesday, 25 October 2017: $ 4.18 million [â¹ 27.09 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2017

Till Wednesday, Golmaal Again had earned Rs 27 crore and looking at its numbers, it does not seem likely that Rohit Shetty's latest movie is going to stop anytime soon. Taran Adarsh tweeted its overseas collection:The fourth installment of Golmaal followed the footsteps of its prequels and has emerged a massive hit. Despite getting mixed reviews from the film critics, Rohit Shetty's comedy movie has managed to pull audiences to the cinema halls.

In fact, unlike its prequels, Golmaal Again has also introduced the element of horror, something audiences across the country seem to be thoroughly enjoying. This is the first "horror" movie to earn 100 crore; that too in just four days. Golmaal Again also became the highest opening Bollywood movie of the year, surpassed only by Baahubali 2.

This multi-starrer movie features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.