Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty's film remains steady at box office, earns Rs 116.80 crore in five days

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again is doing wonders at the Indian as well as the overseas box office. The movie had earned Rs 100 crore worldwide on Sunday and a day later, it entered the Rs 100 crore club in India as well. According to reports, Golmaal Again collected Rs 13.25 crore on Tuesday bringing its total collection to Rs 116.89 crore. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report Golmaal Again's earning:



#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr. Total: â¹ 116.89 cr. India biz. ððð - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2017

#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Tuesday, 24 October 2017: $ 3.91 million [â¹ 25.47 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2017

In overseas box office Golmaal Again minted Rs 25.47 crore till Tuesday. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the movie's collections at the international box office:Golmaal Again is Rohit Shetty's fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise. The film has managed to entertain both Indian and overseas audience with what has now become Rohit Shetty's special brand of comedy.

In Golmaal Again, Shetty also introduces the element of horror, making the movie a masala blockbuster. Multi-starrer Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The story revolves around a gang of five friends - Gopal (Ajay), Madhav(Arshad), Lucky (Tusshar), Laxman (Shreyas) and Laxman (Kunal).

The first film in the franchise, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, released in 2006 was a major hit and starred Ajay Devgan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. After its success, its three sequels followed suit.

Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, Golmaal Again effortlessly crossed Rs 100 crore mark in four days and became the highest opening Bollywood movie of the year, surpassed only by Baahubali 2.