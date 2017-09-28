India vs Australia 4th ODI Updates; free live streaming available on HD hotstar.com

Virat Kohli's team India will looking forward to another win against Australia in the fourth ODI of the five-match series in Bengaluru today after a thumping victory in Indore on Sunday. Team Kohli has already emerged victorious in the series after winning the first three matches. However, the team is looking forward to clean sweep against the visitors and continuing its winning run. India had won all the matches, both test and ODIs, in the preceding tournament against Sri Lanka last month.

The visiting Australian team will be playing for "pride" in the remaining series, as stated by Australian opener David Warner. India and Australia will also play three twenty-twenty matches after the ODI series ends.

The match will be streamed live on http://www.hotstar.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-2017/india-vs-australia-m184284/live-streaming/2001703414