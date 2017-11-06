Ittefaq Box Office Collection: Sonakshi Sinha - Sidharth Malhotra's starrer earns Rs 16.05 crore on its opening weekend

Abhay Chopra's suspense thriller, Ittefaq that stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles has shown massive growth in collections on Sunday. The movie has earned Rs 6.50 crore surpassing its Friday and Saturday collections. It brings Ittefaq's total collection to Rs 16.05 crore so far. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report its collection



#Ittefaq Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 6.50 cr. Total: â¹ 16.05 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2017

#Ittefaq went from strength to strength with each passing day... Strong word of mouth has translated into steady growth, esp at metros... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2017

#Ittefaq shows an UPWARD TREND on Sat... 35.80% growth... Sun should be stronger... Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr. Total: â¹ 9.55 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2017

Ittefaq saw an average opening of Rs 4.05 crore on Friday and with Rs 5.50 crore, witnessed a growth of 35 per cent on Saturday. Taran Adarsh mentions that Sunday's earning will play a crucial role in predicting Ittefaq's future at the box office.With its conspicuous absence of promotions and its trailer, Ittefaq had already created a lot of buzz before its release. In India, thriller movies hardly get an upper hand at the box office but Ittefaq's positive reviews and word-of-mouth helped in the movie's growth at the box office.

The suspense drama revolves around two murder cases and two different suspects with conflicting versions of the events of the night. All the three leads of the movie, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna have been praised by film critics as well as audiences.

Ittefaq is getting tough competition from this week's Hollywood release, Thor: Ragnarok and the earlier Bollywood release Golmaal Again. Both the films are doing good business at the box office.