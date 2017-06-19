Jet Airways offers free lifetime pass to baby after woman gives birth on flight

The crew aboard a Jet Airways flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Kochi in India had more than just a usual day at work on Sunday after a passenger went into pre-mature labour on the plane. Fortunately, a trained paramedic who was on board helped the passenger, Jose, deliver the baby. The airlines has even offered the baby a free lifetime pass on Jet Airways flights.

The flight which was headed to Kochi in Kerala had to be diverted to Mumbai as the passenger needed to be immediately taken to a hospital. The flight which had 162 passengers aboard was delayed by two hours in reaching its destination due to the diversion.

"Jet Airways is pleased to announce the successful birth of a baby boy on board its flight 9W 569 from Dammam to Cochin of June 18, 2017. The Boeing 737 with 162 guests was diverted to Mumbai as one of the guests went into premature labour," the airlines said in an official statement.

The passenger was rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai after the plane landed. Jet Airwars also thanked the paramedic who helped the crew and the passenger.

"The guest delivered a baby boy at 35,000 feet. On landing, both mother and baby were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai and are doing well. Jet Airways has informed the family of the guest who are en route from Kochi. The airline expresses its gratitude to Ms Wilson, the on-board paramedic for her guidance," the statement added.

Jet Airways has offered the free life time pass to the baby because he is the first child to be born on the airlines' flight.



