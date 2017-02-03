Macmillan Education holds a Panel Discussion on 'English Language Skills for Employability' at the New Delhi World Book Fair

English language competency is seen as a critical skill for employability. Not being able to communicate effectively in English is perhaps the greatest barrier to one's employment and career growth despite holding technical qualifications and industry experience. It is against this backdrop that the Panel Discussion on 'English Language Skills for Employability' was organised by the Language Learning strand of Macmillan Education, India on the 12th of January, 2017 at the New Delhi World Book Fair.

The Panellists comprised academicians, education experts and industry members - Prof. Rajneesh Arora, Director, EFLU, Lucknow; Rohit Bhatia, Managing Director, Aspire; Prof. Anu Shukla, Chairperson, Department of English, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa; Sushant Rabra, Director, Management Consulting, KPMG; Dr Mukti Sanyal, Acting Principal, Bharati College, University of Delhi (DU); and Dr Madhumita Chakraborty, Assistant Professor, Zakir Hussain Delhi College (Evening), DU.

Given the fact that English is now the language for global business, an increasing number of companies see value in candidates possessing command over English Language. In the words of one of the Panellists, "English is neither a sufficiency nor a mandate for a job, however, we should be carrying it like an arrow in the quiver."

Academicians on the Panel discussed challenges faced while developing employability skills in heterogeneous classrooms. There was consensus amongst the panel, that employability of a candidate is dependent on his attitude, knowledge and skills. The position of English in a multilingual nation, India, was discussed and it was observed that most students were confident in communicating in their mother tongue or in Hindi but were hesitant when communicating in English. The Panellists concurred that a change in attitude could help candidates improve their language skills and boost their employability quotient.