Mumbai-Goa train with Vistadome coaches with glass roof, rotating chairs, LCD starts today

The Central Railway has rolled out its newest, most dazzling coach, Vistadome, on the Mumbai-Goa route. This coach will be attached to the Jan Shatabdi that runs between Dadar and Madgaon.



Vistadome, that is starting its journey from today, 18 September, was inaugurated by former Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu a few months back. Although the tickets are on the more expensive side, the journey is likely to be a luxurious one. The Rs 3.38-crore has a capacity of 40 passengers and is equipped with LCD televisions and rotating chairs, a mini fridge, automatic sliding doors, juicer grinder and an oven.

Maharashtra: Glass-roof Vistadome coach to be attached to Jan Shatabdi, plying between Mumbai to Goa, from this Saturday pic.twitter.com/Z0oy52lFnf - ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2017

However, what has been touted as its speciality, the one factor that makes it the Indian railways' first-of-its-kind bet is its glass roof and wide windows. Passengers would be able to turn the wide windows, as well as the roof, transparent by pressing a button.

Here's the lovely Vistadome captured at Araku today by Harshad Joshi. pic.twitter.com/5XkPLCd6tJ - Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 6, 2017

Travellers will have to scoop out Rs 2,235 for a ticket, with additional GST, reservation and other charges. A report in Hindustan Times quoted an official who said that there will be no concessions and the minimum chargeable distance will be 50 km.

Bookings for the Vistadome coach started on the IRCTC website on Sunday, 17th September.