Paytm Mall does one better this festive season, plans to give full cashback on certain items

The festive season is here, and so is the sale season. Flipkart and Amazon have almost turned their five-day sale period into a festival in itself. The most lucrative period for Indian e-commerce will see the giants, as well as smaller players, bringing out all their guns to woo the customers. This time, however, Paytm Mall might just get the better of these two e-commerce giants.



As reported in the Economic Times , Paytm Mall is planning to join this party with a bang and offer as much as 100 % cashback on certain items. The report quoted Paytm Mall COO saying that if one can give out 90% cashback, then why not 100%.

The sale is likely to roll out at the same time as Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Sale goes live. Paytm Mall is still to announce the name of its event, which is something they are planning to run as their flagship sale every year. The report also mentions that Paytm has set aside an astounding Rs 1000 crore to be spent on their sale.

Paytm will also roll out other offers, Paytm Gold offers and cashbacks during this period. Their idea is not only to entice customers but also to enable shopkeepers. Like Flipkart and Amazon, Paytm is also betting heavily on electronics, gadgets, mobiles and apparel.

Paytm Mall is also planning to roll out sales around regional festivals and continue to hold multiple sales every year.



