Ravi Shastri succeeds Anil Kumble as coach of Indian cricket team

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri has been appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Others in the race for the high-profile post were Virender Sehwag and former Australian cricketer Tom Moody.

The decision was taken by a high-profile Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Shastri has been appointed coach till 2019 World Cup.



In 2016, Shastri was the frontrunner before Saurav Ganguly backed Anil Kumble for the key position.

Kumble's one-year tenure came to a controversial end when he resigned following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. In a statement hours after tendering his resignation, Kumble said he was told by the Indian board that Kohli was not satisfied with his 'style of coaching'.