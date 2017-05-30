Sachin: A Billion Dreams collects Rs 32.25 crore in 4 days

After a glorius innings on the cricket field, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is having the last laugh on the box office.



Sachin: A Billion Dreams, docudrama-biographical film directed by James Erskine, has collected Rs 32.25 crore on the box office in the first four days of its release.

The movie is based on the life of Tendulkar. It was released on May 26, 2017 and has been shot in Hindi, Marathi and English.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, while lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil.

The movie takes the viewer behind the scenes of the life of Sachin Tendulkar from his birth to the time he retired from international cricket in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The film overtook last week's releases: Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium and is likely to face little competition from the coming week's releases: A Death In The Gunj and Dobaara: See Your Evil. The movie is projected to hit the Rs 50 crore club considering India's cricket frenzy and Sachin Tendulkar's fan base.





