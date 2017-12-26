Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai roars at box office, earns Rs 151 crore on 4th day

Breaking all records, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 151 crore in the first four days of its opening at the box office on Monday. The film, made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, was budgeted around Rs 150 crore, though film had already recovered its cost from pre-release sales. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 34.1 crore on its first day on Friday last week, Rs 35.3 crore on Saturday, Rs 36.54 crore on Sunday and Rs 36.54 crore on Monday. With New Year celebrations already on, there's a high possibility that the film's numbers are going to remain steady.

#TigerZindaHai is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... Does PHENOMENAL biz on Mon [#Christmas]… Crosses â¹ 150 cr on Day 4... Is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr. Total: â¹ 151.47 cr. India biz. #TZH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's 12th blockbuster to cross the Rs 100-crore mark. The spy-thriller is a sequel the superstar's hit film Ek Tha Tiger. Though the film has got a fantastic start, it is unlikely that the film will be able to beat Prabhas's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion first week collections. The year 2017 saw several big films like Tubelight and Rangoon failing to shatter records at the box-office. "TIGER ZINDA HAI has brought cheer, made the mood upbeat and the distributors/exhibitors - the backbone of the film industry - are sounding optimistic. The wave of pessimism has swept away, thankfully. Boxoffice is breathing... finally," said Taran through a blogpost on Bollywood Hangama.

The movie is releasing across a whopping 5,700 screens all over the world. Although it is more than Salman Khan's Tubelight and Sultan, it is still less than SS Rajamauli's epic blockbuster Bahubali: The Conclusion and Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year. In this sequel, RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Sultan.