Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai crosses Rs 100-crore mark, his 12th blockbuster to enter the club

The Salman Khan mania continues to take the movie goers by storm, with his latest blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai with actor Katrina Kaif entering the prestigious Rs 100-crore club on its third day at the box office on Sunday. According to movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's 12th film to cross the 100-crore mark, which is highest by any Bollywood actor so far.

The film earned Rs 34.10 crore on the first day, Rs 35.30 crore on the second day, and Rs 45.53 crore on the third day on Sunday, thereby having a total earning of Rs 114.93 crore till Sunday. Taran said Tiger Zinda Hai was witnessing remarkable growth across the country at all kinds of movie theaters. Apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan's other blockbusters that earned the fastest three-day entry in the Rs 100-crore club are Bajrangi Bhaijaan (earning Rs 102.60 crore) and Sultan (Rs 105.53 crore).

The box office figures indicate Salman Khan's new film may rank among the highest grossing Bollywood movie this year. Considering the long weekend, due to the Christmas holiday, Tiger Zinda Hai has one extra day to rake in more money at the box office.

The movie is releasing across a whopping 5,700 screens all over the world. Although it is more than Salman Khan's Tubelight and Sultan, it is still less than SS Rajamauli's epic blockbuster Bahubali: The Conclusion and Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year. In this sequel, RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Sultan.