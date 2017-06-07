Salman Khan to host Big Boss 11, reality show will continue the commoners-celebrity format

Putting to rest all speculations doing the rounds on whether Tubelight star Salman Khan would be part of much-talked about reality show Big Boss 11, Colors CEO Raj Nayak confirmed that Salman Khan will indeed return to host the upcoming season of Big Boss.

Raj Nayak took to twitter to share the news and a video



Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan might not be able to host the show, as he would be busy with his upcoming films and other commitments, but it appears that those were only rumours as Nayak's tweet confirms that the actor will be hosting the show once again.

The registration for the upcoming season has already started which also means that the show will continue with the last season's format where both the celebrities and non-celebrities will be a part of the show. Last season of Big Boss became quite popular with the concept of bringing in both the celebrities and commoners together, who were called as 'Indiawale'.

In the last season, Noida-based Manveer Gujjar was chosen as the winner and Bani J finished as the first runner-up. Manveer was a non-celebrity contestant. Now he is in Spain shooting for another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

Bigg Boss season 11 is expected to go on air in October. This will be the eighth time that Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show.

The above tweet invites commoners to register for Bigg Boss 11 through Colors' app Voot and upload their videos.

