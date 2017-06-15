Bad news for Salman Khan fans! Tubelight not to release in Pakistan

Millions of Salman Khan fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch his upcoming movie Tubelight as no local distributor wants to release the same in the neighbouring country.

The reason is bizarre! The Bollywood super star's popularity has proved to be a deterrent for his new movie in Pakistan.

There are two big local movies scheduled for an Eid release and the makers don't want their movies to clash with the Bollywood superstar's release, said Hirachand Dand, President of the Indian Film Exporters Association.

The two movies are Yalghaar and Shor Sharaba. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight revolves around the 1962 Indo-China war.

The movie also showcases the brotherly relationship Salman shares with his brother Sohail and how he gets his soldier brother back home. The movie which is adapted from the Hollywood movie Little Boy is expected to earn crores at the box office.

Director Kabir Khan and Salman are teaming up for the third time after EK Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The trailer of the movie is already out and has been viewed over 2 crore times on YouTube.