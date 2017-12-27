Tiger Zinda Hai grosses Rs 171 crore at box office as Salman Khan turns 52

For superstar Salman Khan, age is just a number and so are his box office records as they seem to be increasing with each of his blockbusters. On his 52nd birthday on Wednesday, the Bollywood 'bhai' gave double bonanza to his fans and film exhibitors - one by offering flat 50% discount on his clothing brand, 'Being Human', and another by grossing over Rs 171 crore in just five days of the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. In one-week earning, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film is running close to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi collection), which become the highest grossing Indian film of all time. Even after two back-to-back holidays on Sunday and Monday, the film, a sequel of his 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger, earned Rs 21.6 crore on Tuesday. The film will soon become the second highest grosser of this year by surpassing 'Golmaal Again' earning of Rs 205.6 crore.

The actor on Wednesday gave all the credit for the success of Tiger Zinda Hai to his co-star, saying that the film could well only because of one reason, and that's Katrina Kaif, reported NDTV. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Wednesday that the film could easily cross the lifetime business of Ek Tha Tiger, which earned around Rs 198.78 crore on the box office. "Speed at which #TigerZindaHai is racing, it is all set to cross lifetime business of EkThaTiger [Rs 198.78 cr] in Week 1 itself... Will also cross 'lifetime business' of Golmaal Again [Rs 205.67 crore]," tweeted Taran.

The Christmas holiday has also helped in boosting the worldwide sales of Tiger Zinda Hai. The collective earnings of the film in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday were Rs 6.55 crore, Rs 4.7 crore, and Rs 1.96 crore, respectively. Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's 12th blockbuster to cross the Rs 100-crore mark.

The year 2017 saw several big films like Tubelight and Rangoon crumbling at the box-office. "Tiger Zinda Hai has brought cheer, made the mood upbeat and the distributors/exhibitors - the backbone of the film industry - are sounding optimistic. The wave of pessimism has swept away, thankfully," said Taran had in a recent blogpost.

The movie is releasing across a whopping 5,700 screens all over the world. Although it is more than Salman Khan's Tubelight and Sultan, it is still less than Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year. In this sequel, RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Sultan.