Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's film collects Rs 51.45 cr

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha , which released on Friday, took a major jump at the box office on Sunday, earning Rs 21.25 crore. The audience seems to have accepted a movie that rides high on sending a social message.

With Sunday's collection, the movie crossed Rs 50 crore mark on its first weekend. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's movie seems to have finally broken the dry spell in Bollywood. Three recent big budget films - Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos and Jab Harry Met Sejal had failed to perform at the box office. Trade Analyst and film critic Taran Adash tweeted



#ToiletEkPremKatha has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had collected Rs 13.10 crore on Friday. The film saw 20 per cent rise on Saturday when it raked in Rs 17.10 crore.

Ramesh Bala tweeted his estimated figures



. @akshaykumar 's #TEPK creates BO history.. Rare for a movie to see significant growth on Sat & Sun after a 10+ Cr opening on Day 1.. (1/2) - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 14, 2017

(2/2) Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr. Total: â¹ 51.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 14, 2017

The movie deals with the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in the rural parts of India. The theme of the film picks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar had delivered the legal drama, Jolly LLB 2. Both his films has made it to the list of highest openers so far this year. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the sixth highest opener of 2017.

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 18 crore. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and Sudhir Pandey.

