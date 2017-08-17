Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's movie earns Rs 89.95 cr, inches towards Rs 100 cr mark

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha on Wednesday earned Rs 6.50 crore. The movie has already raked in Rs 89.95 crore and is rapidly inching towards Rs 100 crore mark. The film had minted Rs 20 crore on the Independence Day. Going by its success, we can expect the movie to touch Rs 100 crore mark later in the week. The Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's movie had collected Rs 50 crore on its first weekend making it the sixth highest opener of 2017.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to express his happiness over the massive success of the film at the box office



#ToiletEkPremKatha is a SMASH HIT... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr. Total: â¹ 89.95 cr. #TEPK - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha maintains STRONG trending on Wed, a day after collecting a mammoth sum on Tue [Independence Day]... #TEPK - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2017

Happiness is..having a vision & watching it slowly turning into reality,though still a long way to go.This #DirectDilSe is dedicated 2 u all pic.twitter.com/Zr13cBsQ0O - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017

The movie is a political satire that deals with the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in the rural parts of India. The theme of the film is picked from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Akshay Kumar too posted a video on Twitter to thank all his fans, critics and the film fraternity for its success.Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been witnessing a massive upward trend at the box office since its release. Even though all the other major big budget films of 2017- Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos and Jab Harry Met Sejal failed at the box office despite having the stellar star cast due to their unimpressive and loose story plots.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha was made on a budget of approximately Rs 18 crore. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and Sudhir Pandey.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar had delivered the legal drama, Jolly LLB 2. Both his films have made it to the list of highest openers so far this year. Jolly LLB 2 stands at the fifth position.

