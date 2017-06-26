Tubelight boxoffice collections: Salman Khan's star power propels movie to this new Bollywood record

Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight which released on 5,550 screens on June 23 may not have received positive reviews from the critics but it seems the popularity of the star and Eid weekend have kept the collections of the movie steady on its second day too.

The movie which collected Rs 21.15 crore on the opening day continued its momentum on Saturday, earning Rs 21.17 crore. Normally, Salman Khan's movie do pickup on the second day but Tubelight could not repeat the show at the boxoffice compared to the star's earlier releases.







Tubelight failed to break the opening records of superstar's previous Eid outings "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Sultan", as it managed to mint only Rs 21.15 crore on day one.





Leading distributor, Akshaye Rathi thinks this is the lowest opening for any Salman Khan film in the recent past.





"'Tubelight' has got a poor opening. There could be various reasons for the low day one collection, like usually people don't go out during the holy month of Ramzan. But we are hopeful that it will pick up next week. On Monday, the film should do a business of nearly Rs 25 crore," Rathi says.





The 51-year-old actor's 2016 Eid outing "Sultan" opened at Rs 36.54 crore, while "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" earned Rs 36.50 crore on the first day.





The Kabir Khan movie was expected to open between Rs 25-30 crore.





Analysts have predicted the movie to do around Rs 55-60 crore business over the weekend.





Amid all the negative news surrounding Khan's Eid release, there's a silver lining too.





The movie is the top Bollywood grosser of 2017. No other film apart from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion managed to beat the first day earnings of the Salman Khan movie.





While Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 earned Rs 41 crore on its first day, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees collected Rs 20.42 crore on its first day.





Tubelight at Rs 21.15 crore beat Raees' collections by almost Rs 1 crore.





"Tubelight" is the official remake of Hollywood war- drama, "Little Boy". Set at the backdrop of 1962 India-China war, "Tubelight" has Salman's sibling Sohail Khan, playing his reel life brother.





The movie also stars Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu.







