Salman Khan's Tubelight box office collections slump on Day 5

Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight is flickering on the box office, thanks to the negative reviews and word of mouth by the general public.



On Tuesday, the movie collections fell to a new low of around Rs 8.50 crore, according to early estimates.







The Eid release has earned the least compared to the superstar's earlier movies released on this festival.

The movie collected a mere Rs 19.09 crore on Eid. It has not crossed the Rs 30-crore mark on even a single day since its release.

The movie was expected to be the biggest release of this year.



Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is an official remake of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy. It tells the story of the slow-witted Laxman (Salman Khan), who decides to leave no stone unturned to bring his brother Bharat Singh Bisht (Sohail Khan) back home.







Laxman was at the war front fighting with the Indian Army against the Chinese forces in the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

The movie also stars late Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu.