Tubelight boxoffice collections: Salman Khan-starrer earns more than Rs 100 crore worldwide

Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight may not be performing well at the Indian box office but on the global stage, the movie has managed to cross Rs 100 crore in (Hindi language only) within three days of its release.



The movie ranks third in terms of collections from an Indian film for the opening weekend in 2017. It has earned Rs 109 crore (Hindi Language) worldwide, lagging behind Shah Rukh Khan's Raees (Rs 129 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Rs 210 crore.







The movie clocked Rs 19.09 crore on Eid (Monday), thereby earning Rs 83.86 crore business from the India market.







#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid]. Total: ? 83.86 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017



Its Eid collections were the lowest till date.

The 51-year-old actor's 2016 Eid outing "Sultan" opened at Rs 36.54 crore, while "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" earned Rs 36.50 crore on the first day.







"Tubelight" is the official remake of Hollywood war- drama, "Little Boy". Set at the backdrop of 1962 India-China war, "Tubelight" has Salman's sibling Sohail Khan, playing his reel life brother. The movie also stars Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu.