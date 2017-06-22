Tubelight to release tomorrow; Here are the boxoffice collections of Salman Khan's top Eid releases

Salman Khan-starrer war drama Tubelight is all set to release this Friday on 23rd June ahead of Eid. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight narrates the story of a gullible, good-hearted Laxman Singh Bisht aka Salman Khan, who is very affectionate towards his brother, his confidant and his friend Bharat played by Sohail Khan. The movie is set in the backdrop of 1962 war between China and India, it is about the faith and belief between brothers which remain undeterred even in the face of death. The movie has been crafted around belief in love and faith as the central theme. It is an adaptation of the 2015 American film Little Boy.

This will be the third time when Kabir Khan and Salman Khan are coming together for a film. Before this, they had collaborated for Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a cameo in the movie.



The film also stars Sohail Khan, Martin Rey Tangu, Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Om Puri. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu has previously worked in international projects like Shanghai Calling, Cloud Atlas and The Man With The Iron Fists among others. She will make her debut in the Indian film industry with Tubelight .



Ever since the trailer was released on May 25, the emotional potboiler has garnered great attention around it and is expected to be one of the biggest grossers of this year at the box office. When it opens in theatres on 23rd June, Tubelight will also be competing against other Salman Khan movies.



Since the huge success of Wanted in 2009, the film industry seen big Salman Khan films on Eid every year. It was only in 2013 when Salman did not have an EID release. With each new movie Salman Khan has been able to set a new benchmark for other films.

As we await to see Tubelight's box office report, here's a look at Salman's blockbuster Eid releases:



Sultan (2016)

Boxoffice Collection- Rs 584 crore

Sultan is a Indian romantic sports-drama film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is one of the most loved and successful movies. The film stars Salman Khan as the title character opposite Anushka Sharma. The film grossed approximately Rs 584 crore worldwide and became the seventh highest grossing Indian film of all time. Salman's performance in the movie was widely appreciated by both his fans and critics.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Boxoffice Collection- Rs 604 crore

In this movie Khan stars as Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on taking a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl (Harshaali Malhotra), separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. Apart from the strong plot, the movie set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan struck an instant chord with the audience which reflected in the immense success of the movie.



Kick (2014)

Boxoffice Collection- Rs 420 crore

Kick is an action film produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, portraying the main antagonist of the film. The movie with his larger than life projection, helped Salman earn Rs 420 crore approximately.



Ek Tha Tiger (2012)





Boxoffice Collection- Rs 320 crore

In this film, the plot centers on an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (ISI) during an investigation and how Tiger's ideology and principles change over time. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the lead role. At the time when Rs 100 crore was the hallmark to read any films' success, EK Tha Tiger pushed boundaries to mint approximately Rs 320 crore worldwide. As confirmed by director Kabir Khan and the superstar Salman Khan himself, Ek Tha Tiger sequel is also on the cards.

Bodyguard (2011)





Boxoffice Collection- Rs 230 crore

Bodyguard was Salman's hat-trick EID release. The film featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film turned out to be one of the most successful films of 2011.



Dabangg (2010)





Boxoffice Collection-

Dabangg was one of the movies which gave Salman his breakthrough post the success of Wanted. His portrayal of Chulbhul Pandey continues to remain one of his most endearing characters till date. The film stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2010.



Wanted (2009)





Boxoffice Collection- Rs 93 crore

Wanted is an action film directed by Prabhu Deva. The film stars Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in lead roles. The film minted Rs 93 crore. Wanted was also the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2009.

