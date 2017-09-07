Vivegam Box Office Collection: Ajith's blockbuster hit continues its run, collects Rs 9.05 crore in Chennai

Ajith Kumar-starrer Vivegam, which released on August 24, had opened to a phenomenal response from his Tamil fans. The movie continues to enjoy an overwhelming response on its second week. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Vivegam has crossed the Rs 9 crore mark in the Chennai box office, becoming the first movie to earn such a whopping amount so fast.



#VIVEGAMJoins9CrClub in #Chennai City.. The Fastest movie to do so in 2 weeks.. â¹ 9.05 Cr.. Another big weekend ahead.. ð pic.twitter.com/kT4SiyBcuH - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 7, 2017

Fans have hailed Vivegam for its thrilling story line and action sequences. It's a spy thriller and Ajith has been praised for his performance.

Despite mixed reviews from the film critics, Ajith's first movie in nearly two years has managed to earn Rs 136 crore worldwide until September 4. The film has minted Rs 92 crores in India and Rs 44 crore overseas.



#Vivegam WW BO (Aug 24th - Sep 3rd): #India - â¹ 92 Crs Overseas - â¹ 44 Crs Total - â¹ 136 Crs - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 5, 2017

At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vivegam collects ~ â¹ 8.50 Cr in Chennai.. Overtakes #BaahubaliTheBeginning 's Gross of â¹ 8.25 Cr.. #6 AT Chennai - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 4, 2017

Vivegam's success is not only limited to India. It is now the highest grossing movie of Ajith Kumar in the US. Even in the UK, Vivegam has received an extension, Ramesh Bala tweetedThe movie has already surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali- The Beginning's second-week collection that closed at Rs 8.25 crore, after bringing in Rs 9.05 crore.Directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, Vivegam revolves around the story of an Interpol officer and his life events, played by Ajith Kumar. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead. The movie also stars Akshara Hassan and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. With Vivegam, Vivek Oberoi marks his debut in the Tamil film industry.

