Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith's film rakes in Rs 66 cr in two days

This year's one of the most-awaited South Indian film, Vivegam, is on its way to become a blockbuster. As per trade reports, the film is believed to have grossed more than Rs 15 crore on Saturday. Official numbers are yet to be announced. Vivegam saw more than 90 per cent occupancy in theatres on Saturday.

Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam had grossed Rs 66 crore in two days. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to twitter to call it a blockbuster.



#Vivegam 2-Days WW Box Office:#India - â¹ 48 Crs Overseas - â¹ 18 Crs Total - â¹ 66 Crs - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

#Vivegam becomes the fastest movie to reach 2.5 Crs in Chennai city Box office history.. 2 Days.. Total gross - 2.72 Crs.. #ChennaiBORecord - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

#Vivegam is doin well on Saturday at the #USA Box office.. Reported hourly gross $83K from 154 locations.. 11 PM EST Status - Total - $411K - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2017

#Vivegam doing excellent biz in #Coimbatore.. Day 3 > Day 2 > Day 1 Day 1: â¹ 2.95 Cr Day 2: â¹ 3.10 Cr Day 3: â¹ 3.18 Cr Total : â¹ 9.23 Cr - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2017

Tamil film #Vivegam shows growth on Sat in Australia...

Thu A$ 52,563

Fri A$ 50,103

Sat A$ 55,916

Total: A$ 158,582 [â¹ 80.61 lakhs]@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2017

Famous film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweetedDespite mixed reviews from film critics, Vivegam has broke the opening day box-office record of Kabali in Chennai, earning Rs 1.21 crore. On Thursday, Vivegam collected a whopping Rs 33.08 crore worldwide, while Rs 25.83 crore in India. If reports are to be believed, Vivegam is very likely to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the coming days.

The film which released in over 3000 screens worldwide was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film starring Ajith Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal opened to fantastic response in the global market on Thursday and went to make decent collection on Friday too. The movie saw massive advance bookings this weekend.

Vivegam tracks the life story of an Interpol officer (Ajith Kumar) and a set of events that in his life. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan in pivotal roles.

