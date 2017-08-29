Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajith's movie crosses Rs 100 cr mark worldwide

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's film Vivegam , has become the highest first weekend grosser of this year at the Chennai box office after it overtook Baahubali 2's Chennai box office collection. The movie released on August 24. Vivegam earned Rs 5.75 crore in its first weekend, with an opening day collection of Rs 1.22 crore, followed by Rs 1.51 crore the next day, in Chennai alone. Monday's collection will be announced later today.

Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, Vivegam is earning accolades worldwide. In India, the film has minted Rs 69.50 crore till Sunday, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala

#Vivegam @ #Chennai City BO 1st Wknd: Thurs - Ã¢â» 1.22 Cr Fri - Ã¢â» 1.51 Cr Sat - Ã¢â» 1.55 Cr Sun - Ã¢â» 1.47 Cr Total - Ã¢â» 5.75 Cr #NewBORecord - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017

Vivegam's first weekend collections have surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the Chennai box office. While Baahubali 2 collected Rs 3.24 crore in the three-day first weekend, Vivegam collected Rs 4.28 crore in first three days of its release.

Vivegam has received a positive response overseas as well. The film has managed to earn Rs 93.77 lakhs in Australia in four days and Rs 88.16 lakhs in the UK in three days, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh

Tamil film #Vivegam - AUSTRALIA...

Thu A$ 52,563

Fri A$ 50,103

Sat A$ 55,916

Sun A$ 26,092

Total: A$ 184,674 [Ã¢â» 93.77 lakhs]@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

Tamil film #Vivegam - UK...

Fri » 33,758

Sat » 38,574

Sun » 24,448

Total [incl previews]: » 106,977 [Ã¢â» 88.16 lakhs]@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

The movie features Ajith Kumar as primary lead. Vivegam tracks the life story of an Interpol officer (Ajith Kumar) and a set of events in his life. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan in pivotal roles. The movie has been shot in Europe and Hyderabad.



The film which released in over 3000 screens worldwide was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The movie saw massive advance bookings for the weekend.

Vivegam is Ajith's third collaboration with director Sivakumar Jayakumar. They have previously worked together in Veeram and Vedhalam.

