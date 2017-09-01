Ajith Kumar's Vivegam sets new box office collection record in seven days

Ajith Kumar-starrer Vivegam on Friday completed a week at the box office today. The movie which released on August 24 (Thursday) is directed by Siva who has delivered the third consecutive hit working with Ajith.

The Tamil-language Indian spy thriller movie has set a new box office record after a week of its release.

The movie which opened on 3,000 theatres worldwide has collected Rs 7.15 crore in Chennai which is the all time highest first-week collections at the Chennai boxoffice.

The movie has collected Rs 30481790 at the US boxoffice where it has managed to beat Suriya's Singham 3 that earned 30452074. However, it is still behind Arjun Reddy which has earned a whopping Rs 63,957,500 at the US boxoffice.

On August 29, the movie crossed the Rs 100-crore collection mark worldwide.

Vivegam tracks the life story of an Interpol officer (Ajith Kumar) and a set of events that in his life.

The movie features Ajith Kumar as primary lead, with Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan playing the supporting roles. The film's background score and soundtrack were composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose soundtrack album released on 7 August 2017. Cinematography has been handled by Vetri and editing by Anthony L. Ruben.