From washing machine to Kerala masseuse: Justin Bieber's 'bizarre demands' for India tour go viral

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 | 20:35 IST
Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber is all set to perform in Mumbai on May 10. But the bizarre list of 'demands' made by the pop star have gone viral.
The 23-year-old global pop sensation is scheduled to arrive in India for his first concert in the country. Bieber will perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour.
In a tweet, music journalist Arjun S Ravi shared images of a 'press release' which lists out the demands of the popstar.
Here's a list of bizarre 'demands' in the press release:
- Bieber's demands include "a convoy of 10 luxury sedans and 2 Volvo buses" for Bieber and his 120-person-strong entourage. The singer has asked for a private Rolls Royce for himself, and will be given Z level security by the Maharashtra Police, in addition to his personal 8-member security detail.
- "Ten containers, comprising a ping-pong table, playstation, IO HAWK (hoverboards), sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, cupboard and a massage table that will be used backstage, will be flown down. A jacuzzi has also been requested backstage, so that he can relax before he takes to the stage!"
- "Two five-star hotels have been reserved for security reasons. Top culinary experts will supervise the food being served to Bieber, and the dishes will be renamed after his popular songs. Rooms with the best view in the quietest part of the hotel with king-size beds are a prerequisite. So is a 24- hour fitness centre with a steam room. The hotel will re-design his suite and incorporate Mughal paintings, antique furniture and signature Kashmiri linen. His room will be adorned with purple carnations, purple being his favourite colour. The hotel will convert itself into Bieber's private villa, with three floors booked for the artiste and his entourage. Also, one elevator has been blocked for Bieber alone."
- "The Canadian star has also requested vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce, diced fruit, organic bananas and seedless grapes. Snacks must also include a deli platter of organic turkey, lettuce, colby and provolone cheese, black olives, as well as green and banana peppers. Lastly, backstage demands include white sliced bread, potato chips, mint and watermelon gum, white cheddar popcorn, Ghiradelli dark chocolate with sea salt and almonds, menthol and watermelon gum, vinegar chips, organic dried fruit, peanuts, and all berries cereal. The "Sorry" singer also has a list of delicious treats that he enjoys, like a large pack of Swedish Fish, boxes of Ritz Bitz peanut butter and cheese sandwiches and multiple packs of Haribo Cola Gummies."
- "A special Indian yoga basket containing aromatic essential oils, jasmine, mogra, rose and camphor incense sticks, and books on yoga will be placed in Bieber's suite, given his love for it. An expert masseuse will be specially flown in from Kerala for the star." Apparently, his special requests also consist of 100 hangers, cans of wild berries, vanilla room fresheners and hydrating lip balms. The promoters have also kept a private jet and chopper on stand-by to meet the artiste's immediate travel demands. Bieber will fly to the stadium on a chopper."
- "Bieber has also requested that his dressing room be entirely draped with white curtains, a large glass-door refrigerator, clothing shelves, eight power outlets and 12 white handkerchiefs. To quench his thirst, he demands 24 still water bottles, 24 alkaline water bottles, 4 energy drinks, 6 vitamin water bottles, 6 cream sodas as well as a cooler packed with assorted juices fizzy drinks. The rider also lists 4 natural juices, 4 vanilla protein drinks and half a gallon of almond milk."