From washing machine to Kerala masseuse: Justin Bieber's 'bizarre demands' for India tour go viral

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber is all set to perform in Mumbai on May 10. But the bizarre list of 'demands' made by the pop star have gone viral.

The 23-year-old global pop sensation is scheduled to arrive in India for his first concert in the country. Bieber will perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour.

In a tweet, music journalist Arjun S Ravi shared images of a 'press release' which lists out the demands of the popstar.

Justin Bieber's India tour rider includes a "Indian Yoga casket", a jacuzzi and a press release that lists all his demands out for you. pic.twitter.com/afwHpMJHJM - Arjun S Ravi (@arjun_s_ravi) May 3, 2017

Here's a list of bizarre 'demands' in the press release:

