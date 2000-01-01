Business Today, first hand report, Reporters’ account
Pierce Brosnan deeply shocked to learn Pan Bahar may cause cancer

PTI | Los Angeles
The actor said that he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn the pan masala product he was advertising may include ingredients that can cause cancer, reported People magazine.

 
 

Tamil film Visaranai is India's only Oscar entry

Aishwarya Rai wins Global Indian of the Year award

Women better at using soft skills crucial for effective leadership: Hay Group Survey

Women score higher than men on nearly all emotional intelligence competencies that are important for leadership and superior business performance.
India home to 2,080 HNIs with wealth over $50 mn: Report

The politics of Patna pul

Patna pul, or the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, is a bridge over the river Ganges that some believe not only connects Patna with North Bihar but is also its lifeline.
Is reservation for women in Panchayats working at the grassroot level?

The right way to link Aadhaar number with LPG consumer number

The easier way is to visit the Petroleum Ministry's website which makes the process easier. Interestingly, this website piggybacks on the UIDAI's.
Regional show is Bollywood's new promotional hot ticket

Green nod for Art of Living, but with red flags

Delhi's Khan Market most expensive in India

"Khan Market is the most expensive market in India since five years, as demand for retail space has remained steady owing to its upscale location."
Digital humanitarianism is the new buzzword

How social graphs are helping build businesses

A day in the life of a Dongria Kondh

Dongria Kondhs live mostly in Rayagada district. In Kalahandi district, one encounters mostly Kutia and Jharania Kondhs, and far fewer Dongria Kondhs.
Grains of truth

An eyewitness account of Sahara group chief Subrata Roy's granddaughter's annaprashan.
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
