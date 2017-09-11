Railways to roll out high-end luxury coaches 'Anubhuti' in next few weeks

Given a choice, most people would choose to take a flight. Not only is it faster, it is simply more luxurious. To give passengers a similar experience, Indian Railways proposed high-end luxury coaches, called Anubhuti in 2013.

Now, four years later, the first of these luxurious coaches is ready to roll out. The coach has a capacity of 56 people and is made at an expense of 3.5 crore each. Ten such coaches are likely to be produced this year. The first one that is almost ready to start its journey will be dispatched to the Western Railways.

One Anubhuti coach is likely to be added to each premium trains, such as the Shatabdi Express.

The fares of these coaches will be more than the standard AC ones. Every seat in the Anubhuti coaches has an LCD attached, along with headphone jacks. There are mobile charging docks, extra foot space, recliner chairs and sensor-enabled modular toilets, as reported by The New Indian Express . Just like airplanes, there are reading lamps, and an indicator to summon coach attendants.

That's not all; the coaches also have a GPS-linked passenger information system on board. The coaches are lined with anti-graffiti paint, making it easier to be cleaned.

Introducing such high-end coaches into the country's trains might just be the dawn of a new era of the Indian Railways.