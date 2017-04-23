Thailand expects to host 12 lakh tourists from India in 2017

Thailand, the South Asian country mainly known for its tropical beaches and cuisine, is eyeing 12 lakh travellers from India this year.

"We hosted 11.8 lakh tourists from India in 2016. This year looks promising and we are expecting to host 12 lakh travellers from India," Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific) Srisuda Wanapinyosak told PTI here.

She said TAT is promoting Thailand as an affordable destination for families, women travellers, adventure and sports lovers and honeymooners.

"There is no particular age group that we cater to.

However, we cater to various segments which include families, destination weddings, women travellers, adventure and sports lovers, honeymooners, and also the luxury segment," she said.

"We want to promote Thailand as a 'preferred destination' and also as an 'affordable luxury destination'," she said.

The travellers, of all age groups and backgrounds, can have a great journey across the country by joining in the traditional Thai practices or exploring the legacy of late King Rama IX, Wanapinyosak said.

The direct connectivity between both the countries also helps in boosting tourism in Thailand, she said.

"We have direct flights from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi. From Mumbai there 10 Thai Airways flights a week, seven flights each of Bangkok Airlines and Air India in a week and 21 Jet Airways flights," she said.

"Apart from this, the Garuda Indonesia is operating flights from Mumbai to Jakarta with a stopover in Bangkok.

This certainly helps boost tourism in Thailand," she added.