'Inheritors make better CEOs than professional executives'

B-School students Nupur Bansal and VS Vaidyanathan debate whether or not inheritors make better CEOs than professional executives.

 
 

Is workplace discipline in India a myth?

B-School students Shrikala Kashyap and Vineeth Subramanian debate whether India can ever see workplace discipline or it is just a myth.

'India Inc. is risk averse'

'Flipkart's Myntra merger can't stop Amazon'

Business Today throws open a debate to B-school students. This fortnight's topic: Flipkart's Myntra Merger Can't Stop Amazon

Debate: 'A Stable Government Will Rid India of its Economic Woes'

Business Today debate on a Stable Government Will Rid India of its Economic Woes:

Taking Dell Private Was Right

Business Today throws open another debate on whether it was the right decision to take Dell Inc private -

Conditions ripe for entrepreneurs

Business Today brings together students to voice their views on a significant business, economy-related issue in this B-School debate.

Cost-cutting can beat a slowdown

Business Today brings together students to voice their views on a significant business, economy-related issue in this B-School debate.
 
 

'India can never become a global manufacturing base'

B-School students Yash Sheel Shrivastava and Ashish Kumar Joshi on whether India can ever become a global manufacturing base.

'8% GDP growth in next two years is a pipe dream'

IIM students present their opinion whether 8% GDP growth in next two years is a pipe dream for the Indian economy.

Growth, not inflation, should be Modi's priority

Business Today throws open a debate to B-school students. This fortnight's topic: Growth, not inflation, should be Narendra Modi's priority.

'Performance, Not Ideology, Should Decide Next PM'

Business Today debate on what parameters should decide next prime minister-

Reserve Board Positions For Women

Business Today brings together students to voice their views on a significant business, economy-related issue in this B-School debate.

India hostile to foreign investors

Business Today brings together students to voice their views on a significant business, economy-related issue in this B-School debate.
